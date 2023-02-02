EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — The El Dorado Springs Police Department thanked the community for donating money to pay for the city pound’s vet bills.
The police department’s Facebook group posted on Jan. 31:
The post asked for the public’s help in paying the outstanding fees that Mitchell Veterinary Clinic required to help the animals in need.
The city pound was also close to capacity.
A day later, the police department was happy to announce that the community came through with their donations. Not only did they pay for the fees, but the amount that was given was also enough to pay for future animals in need.
The post also stated that several people asked to be put on a list to assist in the future.