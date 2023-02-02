EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — The El Dorado Springs Police Department thanked the community for donating money to pay for the city pound’s vet bills.

The police department’s Facebook group posted on Jan. 31:

The El Dorado Springs City Pound is needing assistance to meet vetting requirements of animals before they can be transferred into a licensed rescue.

For us to transfer animals to No Kill Rescues, we just have to do the initial vetting requirements, which is where we need help.

We do NOT have any funding for this and want to move animals as quickly as possible out of the City Pound after their hold period has expired. I am asking the community for help! Please consider making a monetary donation directly to our account we have at Mitchell Veterinary Clinic to help cover the vet cost for these homeless animals. Let’s get them on their way to a loving home.

At this time we have an outstanding balance at Mitchell’s Vet Clinic from dogs that we were able to send to rescues in December. Our pound is also close to capacity. Any help is greatly appreciated. These are the dogs currently in the pound that need vetting.

The post asked for the public’s help in paying the outstanding fees that Mitchell Veterinary Clinic required to help the animals in need.

The city pound was also close to capacity.

A day later, the police department was happy to announce that the community came through with their donations. Not only did they pay for the fees, but the amount that was given was also enough to pay for future animals in need.

The post also stated that several people asked to be put on a list to assist in the future.