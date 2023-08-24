LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are scouring Lincoln County for a man who initiated a standoff and shot one sheriff’s deputy before fleeing.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Creech School Road, between Moscow Mills and Old Monroe.

Police, fire, and EMS units were dispatched to a home for a reported house and vehicle fire.

A deputy was shot in the arm and the suspect fled into a nearby wooded area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert for 54-year-old Thomas Varvera Jr., the suspect in the incident. Varvera, a white male, is 5’8” and weighs 210 pounds.

Meanwhile, the deputy’s injury is not life-threatening.