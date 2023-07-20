DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop on a suspect vehicle ends with multiple people in custody.

According to a press release from the Dallas County Missouri Sheriff’s Office, on July 15, Daneal Marshal and Calvin Moses were taken into custody as suspects of a past road rage incident that led to gunshots at a moving vehicle.

Around 7:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle with four people inside. Deputies discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen while speaking with the suspects.

Daneal Marshal

The press release said as deputies removed Marshal from the vehicle, a handgun and a long gun were located in the area he sat.

Calvin Moses

Moses was found to have an active arrest warrant out of another county for failure to appear.