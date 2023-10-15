(Stacker) — While today’s unemployment rates are significantly lower than the COVID-19 pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, the fear of job losses remains as workers stare down an uncertain economic future.

Experts are mixed in their views of a potential recession. The return of student loan payments, continually high gas prices, persistent inflation, and insurance price escalations are just a few of the factors that could limit consumer spending and potentially prompt another recession. The last economic recession before the pandemic—the Great Recession of 2007-09—sent unemployment rates up to 10% as of October 2009, and a full recovery took years.

But as of August 2023, the national unemployment rate remains relatively low at 3.8%—nearly the same as the same month last year, and up about 0.3 percentage points from July. Regional and state employment varies widely depending on local economies. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.7% in Maryland to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Missouri using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in August 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

50. Cooper County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

49. Morgan County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

48. Audrain County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

47. Polk County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

46. Sullivan County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

45. Pike County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

44. Washington County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

43. Henry County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

42. Lawrence County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

41. Pettis County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

40. Johnson County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

39. Oregon County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

38. Macon County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

37. Crawford County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

36. Stone County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

35. Jackson County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

34. Cedar County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

33. Vernon County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

32. Clinton County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

31. Barry County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

30. Maries County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

29. Dent County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

28. Wright County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

27. Stoddard County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

26. Howell County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

25. Clark County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

24. Mississippi County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

23. Texas County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

22. Pulaski County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

21. St. Francois County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

20. St. Louis city

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

19. St. Clair County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.0 percentage points

18. Madison County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

17. Adair County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

16. Schuyler County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

15. New Madrid County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

14. Randolph County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.4 percentage points

13. Shannon County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

12. Caldwell County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 1.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.4 percentage points

11. Wayne County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

10. Carter County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

9. Benton County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

8. Linn County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

7. Butler County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.2 percentage points

6. Ripley County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

5. Ozark County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

4. Ray County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%

— 1-month change: Up 1.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.8 percentage points

3. Iron County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1-month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

2. Dunklin County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

1. Pemiscot County

August unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.6%

— 1-month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.3 percentage points

This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.