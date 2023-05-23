CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Clay County jury has recommended decades in prison for a Kearney woman convicted in the deaths of her two daughters.

The jury convicted Jenna Boedecker of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 2-year-old Ireland Ribando and 7-week-old Goodknight Ribando on Friday.

The jury also found Boedecker guilty of four counts of child endangerment, one count of fourth-degree domestic assault, one count of second-degree property damage and other charges.

Jurors returned to the courtroom Monday to deliberate Boedecker’s sentencing.

The jury recommended 22 years on each of the second-degree murder convictions, as well as lesser time on the other convictions.

“There are no winners,” Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said. “We are just happy Clay County got to decide on a just result.”

It’s up to a judge to consider the jury’s recommendations and then sentence Boedecker. That sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Court documents show Boedecker told investigators she put her daughters in her Jeep Patriot sometime overnight between July 3 and 4, 2018.

The documents show at some point, Boedecker said she fell asleep in the vehicle. When she woke up on July 4, she found her two girls unresponsive in the hot car.

“One of the facts that came out during the trial was that the defendant had contact with law enforcement the day prior to the deaths of the two children involving leaving them inside of a vehicle,” Thompson said.

“I believe the jury considered that fact when they made up their mind about what to do with the case.”

During trial, evidence showed Boedecker had about two times the therapeutic amount of Xanex in her system the day her kids were found.

Boedecker told officials she took her daughters to a neighbor’s home for help and tried to revive them. When first responders arrived at the home, the little girls were pronounced dead.

Family of the 2-year-old and 7-week-old who died were in the court room during the sentencing. They told FOX4 it’s not enough time for what was taken.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and it’s especially tragic when the people who lose their lives are innocent children,” Thompson said.

“We were happy to be able to submit that case to a Clay County jury and get justice for those involved. I also want to say my heart goes out to everyone affected by the case.”