KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without four key starters when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder contusion), safety Bryan Cook (sprained ankle), left tackle Donovan Smith (neck stinger), and linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion protocol) all missed practice this week.

Head coach Andy Reid said they are all out against the Bills.

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) and LB Nick Bolton (dislocated wrist) practiced all week and are likely to play on Sunday.

The Chiefs are left with McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at RB. They will likely call up rookie Deneric Prince from the practice squad on game day to fill in a third RB role.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney could also take some snaps at RB.

Rookie offensive tackle Wanya Morris has stepped in for Smith in the past two games and has performed well under the circumstances.

Veteran safety Mike Edwards will likely start in place of Cook. Edwards has rotated in and seen a plethora of snaps this season, and he has tallied 28 tackles and an interception.

Second-year LB Jack Cochrane stepped in for Tranquill against the Packers but with Bolton on the mend and expected to play, the Chiefs may not need Cochrane as much.

The Bills and Chiefs are fighting for playoff spots on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.