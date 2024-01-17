KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time the Kansas City Chiefs played a road playoff game that wasn’t the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was just a sophomore at Texas Tech.

The Chiefs were at NRG Stadium to face DeAndre Hopkins, JJ Watt and the Texans in Houston on Jan. 9, 2016.

The Texans are in the 2024 NFL playoffs, as well, but with a completely different team that will face the AFC 1-seed Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Instead, the Chiefs get to face one of their most-revered rivals in Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in what’s sure to be a rowdy playoff environment at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

“We get the great opportunity to go on the road and play in a hostile environment, one that I haven’t been able to play in with fans in stands,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday.

The last time the Chiefs played in Buffalo was in 2020 when COVID-19 protocols were in place and fans weren’t allowed at games.

“I know there will be people talking trash, but I’m excited for it because it’s one of the best environments in football,” Mahomes said “You wanna do that when you grow up watching these games is play in the best environments and see what it’s like.”

But defensive tackle Chris Jones, like the rest of the team, has enjoyed home playoff games all these years and isn’t too happy to go on the road.

“Not really exciting, but it’s about what you make it. I don’t know if anybody wants to go on the road and play,” he joked.

“It’s another opportunity, another opportunity to play. We’re definitely grateful for that. A lot of teams are at home, and we’re still on one of the teams to have the opportunity to play this game and play deep in the playoffs. So when you look at it from that standpoint, we’re blessed.”

The Bills have beaten the Chiefs in their last two matchups, including the last time the teams met in Week 14 when Kadarius Toney’s offsides penalty negated a game-winning touchdown.

“It’ll be a different type of energy from the fan base,” Jones said, “especially for them and the Chiefs coming in. Last time we met in the playoffs, we beat them. Know it’s a lot of revenge tour going on there. A lot of tables going to be lit on fire, smashed on tables. Should be electric.”

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday.