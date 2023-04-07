KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have an array of options to take when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.

With the departure of key players like Frank Clark, Andrew Wylie and JuJu Smith-Schuster, many see the Chiefs taking a wide receiver, defensive end or offensive tackle in the first few rounds of the draft.

Before the draft, teams can interview prospects in person or virtually and host them on visits to their facilities.

These NFL prospects have reportedly visited with the Chiefs so far.

The 2023 NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29, in Kansas City. As of early April, the Chiefs have 10 picks.