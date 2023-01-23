KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for Sunday’s AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at now on sale to all fans.

Fans who hope to be at the game, and don’t already have tickets, need to act quickly and be prepared to hand over a lot of cash to make the dream a reality.

Thousands of people were online trying to get their hands on tickets Monday morning. The cheapest tickets were around $250 a seat.

Tickets through the Chiefs are only available online at www.chiefs.com/tickets/. Only a limited number are available.

The Chiefs will host a fifth-consecutive conference championship home game. The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Sunday to compete for the Lamar Hunt Trophy. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Tickets went on sale to Jackson County taxpayers first Monday, then Chiefs Season Ticket Holders had the chance to buy additional tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

All fans had a chance to grab any remaining tickets starting at 11 a.m.

Everyone who buys tickets and plans to park at Arrowhead for the game must also buy a parking pass for the AFC Championship Game at www.chiefs.com/parking/. Payments for parking will not be accepted at Arrowhead on Sunday.