ST. LOUIS – If you plan to attend a St. Louis Cardinals game in the future, you might notice games ending sooner due to MLB’s new pace-of-play rules. For now, the same also applies to alcohol sales at the games.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that the team will not extend its alcohol sales past their traditional cutoff point of the seventh inning.

That means, whether the game is a fast pitcher’s duel that wraps up in around two hours or slugfest that stretches well beyond average pace, the end of the seventh inning will remain the last call for beer and other alcohol sales.

Due to MLB’s pace-of-play rules, dropping the duration of games by nearly half an hour on average, some teams have decided to extend alcohol sales at their home ballparks to give fans more time to grab a drink. The division-rival Milwaukee Brewers were the first team to announce extended hours last week. In Missouri, the Kansas City are also following suit.

As another homestand begins Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals shared the following statement behind the reason not to extend alcohol sales:

“The St. Louis Cardinals have no plans to extend alcohol sales at Busch Stadium beyond the team’s current service policy of the end of the 7th inning. The club will continue to monitor the guest experience and game times to determine if any policy changes may be warranted.”

