HERMANN, Mo. – The man accused of killing one Hermann, Missouri, police officer and wounding another in a double shooting has been taken into custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Kenneth Simpson’s arrest to FOX 2’s Chris Hayes Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 9:20 p.m. Sunday at the Casey’s on Market Street in Hermann. The circumstances of the shooting have not been released, other than the suspect shot two Hermann police officers.

Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, was identified as the officer killed in a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, was also shot and has been taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. BackStoppers will be helping both families.

Law enforcement had a home surrounded on East 11th and Market just after midnight Monday. The SWAT Team and officers from several different police departments helped throughout the morning and early afternoon.