KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Sorry Bey-Hive, you’ll have to wait a little while longer to see the Queen B in Kansas City.

On Wednesday, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Kansas City on Sept. 18 will be rescheduled to Oct. 1 due to “logistics and scheduling issues.”

Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the September 18th Kansas City stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has been rescheduled to October 1st. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket… pic.twitter.com/3u9hi6VGxO — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) July 5, 2023

All previously purchased tickets will still be honored for the new date.