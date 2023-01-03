SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Death row inmate Amber McLaughlin’s execution will continue as planned after Missouri Governor Mike Parson rejected the last legal appeal.

Amber McLaughlin will be the first transgender woman to be executed. A press release from Parson’s office uses McLaughlin’s former name, Scott.

McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law. McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther’s family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice. Missouri Governor Michael L. Parson in a press release

McLaughlin was convicted of killing her girlfriend in 2003.

Laurence Komp, who is representing McLaughlin, requested clemency as a last attempt to keep McLaughlin from execution. The clemency request cited the fact that the jurors in McLaughlin’s trial were unable to agree unanimously that McLaughlin should receive a death sentence.

McLaughlin will be killed by lethal injection at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Correction Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri after 6 p.m. today, Jan. 3.