JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two Carthage teenagers are hospitalized after an illegal race on a rural county road.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday (9/17), the Missouri Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were racing northbound on Palamino Rd., east of Carthage — when the 12-year-old male driver crossed the center line and struck the side of the vehicle he was racing, driven by the 14-year-old. The 12-year-old had a passenger with him.

After being struck, troopers say the 14-year-old went off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The passenger in the 12-year-old’s vehicle and the 14-year-old driver were injured in the crash and both transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation.