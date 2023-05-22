CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County man was killed after his motorcycle struck the side of a Jeep near Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Dennis Gacus, 46, of Carl Junction, was riding a 2023 KTM motorcycle south on Highway 23 just outside the Eureka Springs city limits on Thursday, May 18.

According to an Arkansas Department of Safety report, the crash occurred at 3:45 p.m.

A 2014 Jeep was northbound on Highway 23, making a left turn onto County Road 102. The southbound motorcycle was attempting to make a left turn at a high speed. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Jeep, ejecting Gacus.

Road conditions were dry. The weather was clear.