SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Mike’s owner announced today that one of its locations will be closing in October.

According to the Facebook post from Mike Hickman, Missouri Mike’s Battlefield will be closing its doors permanently on October 1. The location is at 1724 E. Battlefield Rd.

Deli Mike’s, located on Glenstone Avenue, will also be closing according to the post.

Missouri Mike’s BBQ located on Chestnut Expressway will remain open.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us throughout our journey. Your patronage, loyalty, and warm friendships have meant the world to us. To our employees, both past and present, we extend our deepest thanks for your hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service,” the post said in part.

The post states that dinner will become table service at the Chestnut location along with more exciting changes.

For more information on Missouri Mike’s, visit the website located here.