KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Missouri kids can now start getting free books every month thanks to Dolly Parton.

The Dollywood Foundation and Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have teamed up to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program across the state.

Starting Wednesday, parents can register every child under 5 years old to receive a book in the mail for free every month. Families will receive high-quality, age-appropriate books.

Register online here for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Missouri.

The expansion was made possible after DESE received $11 million for full funding of the program in its fiscal year 2024 budget.

School districts are considered the local partner for this initiative, so Missouri districts will also be encouraging families to register.

Earlier this year, Imagination Library also expanded to Kansas, allowing Sunflower State families with kids under 5 to also sign up for the program.

Dolly Parton has previously said her father was her motivation for creating Imagination Library.

“Being that far back in the mountains, Daddy didn’t go to school. My daddy didn’t learn to read or write. That troubled him, troubled me that he was troubled,” Parton said in August at the J KC’s White Theatre.

Parton said her goal is to expand the program nationally to every state.

“Daddy got to live long enough to see Imagination Library take off, and I thought that was great,” Parton said.