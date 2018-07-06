News

Missouri Job Center to Host Resource Fair for Active Military, Veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Job Center will host a resource fair for active military and veterans called the Post-Independence Day Information Stand Down.    

It will take place Wednesday, July 11 from 10 to 4 p.m.

Allowing service members to connect with sources they need from housing to education and careers.

The Stand Down will host over 30 service providers.

