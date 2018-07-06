Missouri Job Center to Host Resource Fair for Active Military, Veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Job Center will host a resource fair for active military and veterans called the Post-Independence Day Information Stand Down.
It will take place Wednesday, July 11 from 10 to 4 p.m.
Allowing service members to connect with sources they need from housing to education and careers.
The Stand Down will host over 30 service providers.
More Stories
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Governor Parson will be in Springfield Friday to…
-
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. -- A veteran is being credited for his quick…
-
VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis urged governments on Friday to make…