Missouri Job Center to Host Hiring Event with SPS
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Job Center will be assisting Springfield Public Schools with a hiring event on Monday.
From 1-4 p.m. the Mobile Job Center will be at the SPS Transportation Center on East Pythian.
The school system is hiring bus driver positions.
Dress business appropriate and bring a resume to the interview.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
