Missouri Job Center to Host Hiring Event with SPS

Posted: Mar 24, 2019 07:09 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 24, 2019 07:09 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Job Center will be assisting Springfield Public Schools with a hiring event on Monday.

From 1-4 p.m. the Mobile Job Center will be at the SPS Transportation Center on East Pythian.

The school system is hiring bus driver positions. 

Dress business appropriate and bring a resume to the interview.

