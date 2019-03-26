Missouri Job Center hosts forum to discuss medical marijuana in the workplace

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Missouri Job Center is hosting its second forum on the impact of Legalization and the Workforce on Thursday, April 4, 9 am to 4 pm, at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 East Brookside Drive, Springfield.

Local and state experts will be on hand to discuss a wide range of topics relating to the legalization of medical marijuana, including Police Chief Paul Williams addressing public safety concerns, Dwayne Fulk discussing concerns from an employer perspective, and a local drug testing company speaking on different types of testing available. In the afternoon, Chip Shepherd will explain the legislation and policy aspect, followed by Lyndall Fraker, Missouri's Director of Medical Marijuana.

"We had such a positive response from the first forum we hosted that it led us to follow up with another," said Sally Payne, Assistant Director of the Missouri Job Center. We want to help employers by supplying them with the information they need to create or change their company policies relating to medical marijuana thereby enhancing workplace safety, Payne said.

The local business community is encouraged to attend this event. Lunch will be provided for a cost of $10. You must RSVP by Monday, April 1. Reserve your spot by emailing Jennifer at jbiri@springfieldmo.gov.

For more information on the event, contact Katherine Trombetta at 417-841-3389 or ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.