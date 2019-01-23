Missouri Job Center First Hiring Event of New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Missouri Job Center saw at least 500 people walk through its doors Tuesday for the first big hiring event of the new year.

More than 400 companies in the region were represented including CoxHealth, Braums, and Silver Dollar City.

While attending the hiring event, job seekers were also able to talk to higher education officials and trade schools.

They learned how to qualify for free training scholarships in industries needing skilled workers.

If you weren't able to attend the career fair, the Missouri Job Center will have other hiring events quarterly throughout the year.

