Missouri Family Survives After Lightning Strikes Affton Home Video

AFFTON, Missouri -- A Missouri family says they're lucky to be alive after an extremely close call with lightning.

Scott Darden says he was sleeping in his Affton home, near St. Louis, when thunder shook his entire house.

When he came outside he discovered it was a lightning bolt that hit a huge tree in his front yard that came within inches of his living room.

"We were all inside but on the opposite end of the house, if it would have landed in the middle it would have destroyed the living room, dining room, kitchen who knows," Darden said.

The tree crashed into his garage leaving a big hole, damaged two of his cars and blew out the glass of his daughter's vehicle.

