Missouri Education Commissioner Job to Post Wednesday

MISSOURI (MONET) - The Missouri Board of Education has approved the job posting for a permanent Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner. The advertisement will post tomorrow and be online through October 19.

The board plans to begin interviews in early November and make offers later that month. It hopes to have a new education chief in place by January.

Board members are looking for candidates with an earned doctorate, but other appropriate successful experience will be given active consideration. The job includes a starting salary of about $191,000.

The education leader would oversee a staff of 1,677 employees and work closely with the board, education leaders, lawmakers and other stakeholders. The department is involved in the education of about 900,000 Missouri public school students in 518 districts.

Since December, the department has been functioning under the direction of interim Commissioner Roger Dorson. He has been serving at the helm since a board made up of several new members were put in place with the suspected intention of firing former Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Those members, who are no longer serving, were appointed by former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

The controversial members attempted to fast track the search for a new education head. The previous posting for the job yielded 10 applicants. The department has told those applicants they can re-apply.

