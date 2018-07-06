Missouri Dairy Farmers React to Potential Cheese Tariffs Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - U.S. trade negotiations with China have dairy farmers stuck in the crossfire.

Beijing blamed the U.S. for provoking the "largest-scale trade war" ever in history, with the U.S. striking first putting $34,000,000,000 worth of levies on Chinese goods.

This trade war has dairy farmers here in Missouri very worried about China's response.

China's commerce ministry said "necessary counterattacks" are now in place, matching the $34,000,000,000 of tariffs on U.S. products, including cheese.

President Trump said the tariffs are necessary to stop China from stealing intellectual property and overproducing metals.

"We are in such great position," said President Trump.

"The president is focused on helping protect American workers and American industries and create a fair playing field," said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the white house press secretary.

But business leaders in the cheese industry said tariffs aren't the way to do that.

"I have yet to find an example where tariffs have worked for the long-term good of the country that first imposes them," said Jeff Schwager, the president at Sartori Cheese.

"Our member companies are very concerned," said Alan Beebe, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, "they are concerned not just about these rounds of tariffs that are going into effect but the uncertainties surrounding that and future tariffs that could come into play."

Here in Missouri, Lesley Million and Marc Delong are very concerned about the tariffs.

Million said, "we've kind of gotten to the point where a majority or huge portion of milk sales are international with a lot of those going to Mexico and a substantial part to China also."

"It just makes it tougher to do everything," said Delong, "everybody's going to lose more money, which it's already hard to make, you're already just barely making ends meet, the way it is. Our country was built on the small family farm. That's what makes this country great. Our government also needs to look at our dairy farmers, we've been suffering for the past 2-3 years here, they need to start looking at our farmers way before this ever happened."

"I think that it really has the potential to hurt a lot of farmers that were already struggling in the dairy industry," added Million.

Cheese industry experts said when customers are looking for products without tariffs, Europe is positioned to take that business from the U.S.