Missouri Congressmen Respond to Muller Report Summary
WASHINGTON D.C. - A summary of Robert Mueller's report was released today, and a couple of congressmen from Missouri voiced their thoughts with the conclusion of the investigation.
Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) says he's glad the report is finished and that the summary should be welcomed by the White House and the country.
Representative Jason Smith (R, MO-08) also spoke out, calling the investigation a "distraction" and he says its finally time to put an end to this "outrageous episode."
Smith also said Congress should focus on the most pressing issues in front of the country.
