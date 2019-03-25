Missouri Congressmen Respond to Muller Report Summary Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON D.C. - A summary of Robert Mueller's report was released today, and a couple of congressmen from Missouri voiced their thoughts with the conclusion of the investigation.

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) says he's glad the report is finished and that the summary should be welcomed by the White House and the country.

Representative Jason Smith (R, MO-08) also spoke out, calling the investigation a "distraction" and he says its finally time to put an end to this "outrageous episode."

Smith also said Congress should focus on the most pressing issues in front of the country.