MARSHFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival is underway and a list of television personalities and descendants of United States Presidents’ First Ladies who will be gracing the festival’s stage has been announced.

National First Ladies Day will be observed on Saturday, April 29, this year. To celebrate, the Cherry Blossom Festival invited descendants of presidential couples, including the McKinleys, Trumans, Tafts, Coolidges and Hayes. The descendants will be accompanied by the 135th Army Band Brass Ensemble.

Other notable people who will be attending the Cherry Blossom Festival include cast members of “Leave it to Beaver,” “Lassie,” “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie.”

Visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy a dog show on April 29, various luncheons, plant sales, vendors and much more. A full schedule of events can be found on the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival website. The festival lasts from April 25-30.