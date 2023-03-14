[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Top Headlines]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing on March 13.

64-year-old Michael A. Hines disappeared from his home March 13.

According to a press release, 64-year-old Michael A. Hines was last seen at 6:20 p.m. leaving his residence. He told family and friends he was leaving on foot and made suicidal comments.

When he was last seen, Hines wore a blue sweatshirt, jeans, and white New Balance shoes. According to a release from MSHP, Hines has a scar on his abdomen and is missing fingers on his left hand.

Hines is known to have depression and anxiety and is currently without the medications he needs.

If you see Hines or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or contact SPD at 417-862-7911.