GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking the public for help in finding a woman who was last seen around Christmas.

According to a Facebook post by the GCSO, Brittany Sheehan, 28, was last seen around Christmas time in the area of Glenstone and Seminole in Springfield.

Brittany Sheehan – Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Sheehan is described as a white female with red, blonde or auburn hair who is 5’7″ and 165 lbs. She has multiple tattoos: “Boo” on her left forearm, “We crossed paths at the right time” on her right forearm, a moon behind her right ear, a cross on her right hand and “Babyroll” on her left index finger.

Sheehan has a seizure disorder and requires medication.

Sheehan’s family members reported her missing after not hearing from her for several months. GCPO said she has ties to the state of Kansas and may be homeless.