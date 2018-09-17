News

MISSING: Independence Man Missing After Leaving Home Sunday

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 08:28 PM CDT

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A silver alert has been activated for an Independence man who was last seen leaving his home Sunday afternoon.

William Totty, 78, was last seen walking out of his home near the 16600 block of East 53rd Terr. Ct. St., Independence, MO at about 4:30 p.m.

According to the alert Totty suffers from dementia and diabetes but left his home without necessary medications.

Totty is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair.

Totty was last seen wearing a gray hat, an orange shirt and denim shorts. 

Anyone seeing Totty or having any information related to the missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

