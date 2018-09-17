MISSING: Crane Woman Missing, Could Be Traveling to Marionville

CRANE, Mo. -- A silver alert has been announced for a Crane, Missouri woman.

Nelda Clinkenbeard, 75, was last seen at the Ozark Mountain Regional Nursing Home in Crane, Missouri at about 12:10 p.m. Monday.

Clinkenbeard is a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes and red hair. Clinkenbeard also suffers from dementia.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, a blue t-shirt and black and white pajama pants.

According to the alert, Clinkenbeard left on foot and could be traveling to a residence in Marionville, Missouri.

Anyone seeing Clinkenbeard or having information related to her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or the Crane Police Department at 417-339-9117.