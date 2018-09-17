MISSING: Cass County Man Missing Since Sunday

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Police are asking for the public's help with finding a Pleasant Hill man who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Travis Jacobs, 45, was last seen at Walker Road at Richland Parkway in Pleasant Hill, Missouri at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol release.

Jacobs suffers from traumatic brain injury and takes medication which makes him susceptible to heat stroke.

Jacobs is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 242 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a cross with a heart in the middle. Jacobs was last seen wearing a dark brown shirt, tan cargo shorts and blue slip-on shoes, according to the release.

Anyone seeing Jacobs or having any information related to him is asked to call 911 immediately or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 816-540-9109.