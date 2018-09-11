Miner Strikes Gold in Australia

AUSTRALIA - A Canada-based mining company struck gold, literally, in Australia Monday.

The boulders they uncovered at the Beta Mine at Kambalda contain almost 10,000 ounces of gold.

They were found 1600 feet underground.

One geologist is calling it a once-in-a-lifetime "phenomenal" discover, however, the mine is considering keeping the fold.

If the fold is processed, it is valued at around 11 million U.S. dollars.