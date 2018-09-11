News

Miner Strikes Gold in Australia

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:33 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 05:33 PM CDT

AUSTRALIA - A Canada-based mining company struck gold, literally, in Australia Monday.

The boulders they uncovered at the Beta Mine at Kambalda contain almost 10,000 ounces of gold.

They were found 1600 feet underground.

One geologist is calling it a once-in-a-lifetime "phenomenal" discover, however, the mine is considering keeping the fold.

If the fold is processed, it is valued at around 11 million U.S. dollars.

