MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A single-car crash on Sunday night in Miller County has killed one man from Kaiser.

Jeffrey Ballew, 61, was killed after his car traveled off the left side of the roadway on Blue Spring Drive and struck a utility pole. Ballew was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states Ballew was not wearing a seat belt.

This is the 46th fatality accident in Troop F for 2023.