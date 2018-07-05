Military Mortar Found by Greene County Homeowner

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff's Office

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post a homeowner found a rusty military mortar.

The homeowner uncovered the object yesterday, July 4, in the 10,000 block of State Highway T.

According to the Facebook post, Ft. Leonard Wood EOD believes it is an 81 mortar with primer.

EOD has taken possession of the device.