News

Military Mortar Found by Greene County Homeowner

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 03:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 03:31 PM CDT

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post a homeowner found a rusty military mortar.

The homeowner uncovered the object yesterday, July 4, in the 10,000 block of State Highway T.

According to the Facebook post, Ft. Leonard Wood EOD believes it is an 81 mortar with primer.

EOD has taken possession of the device.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected