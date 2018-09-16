Military Families of Fallen Heroes Honored at Ceremony

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. -- Military families who have lost loved ones were honored Saturday morning at a ceremony at Silver Dollar City.

According to a news release, 300 military family members were honored.

The amusement park honors law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, and military personnel as part of Heroes' Month. They also receive free admission throughout September. Family members can receive discounted tickets.