Military Families of Fallen Heroes Honored at Ceremony
BRANSON, Mo. -- Military families who have lost loved ones were honored Saturday morning at a ceremony at Silver Dollar City.
According to a news release, 300 military family members were honored.
The amusement park honors law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, and military personnel as part of Heroes' Month. They also receive free admission throughout September. Family members can receive discounted tickets.
More Stories
-
HOLLISTER, Mo. -- Another Ozarks festival in the making was the State…
-
OZARK, Mo. -- The James River Basic Partnership held it's third…
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Food trucks from around the Ozarks parked right…