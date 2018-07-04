Midtown Springfield Celebrates the 4th of July Video

Good morning and Happy 4th of July to you. Thank you for joining us on KOLR10 News Midday. Temperatures are on the way up throughout the day, so if you're headed out - please remember to keep cool.

And if your are heading out to celebrate, there are some parades to keep you posted on this morning.

You're taking a live look now at Midtown Springfield's Old-Fashioned 4th of July parade and celebration. This is the 28th year of the event, and it goes until one o'clock today.

The kilties, the shrine brass band and others are performing. And the grand marshall is outgoing city manager Greg Burris.

Also there is KOLR10's Lauren Barnas - she was doing some of the judging of the entries in the celebration - so if you see her, you need to stop and say hello.

You can go to Washington Park after the parade, where the celebration continues.



And we take a quick move over now to Marshfield. This is the 139th Independence Day parade there. This one goes until noon. The theme this year is Red, White and Grow. That inspiration comes from the local communitiy organizations that have come together recently to help improve Marshfield. If you want to catch that one, you can go out and see the last hour of it now.

Also in Marshfield today - The Marshfield Independence Day Rodeo will be held on Tuesday, July 3rd - Wednesday, July 4th, 2018 in Marshfield, Missouri. This Marshfield rodeo is held at Webster County Fairgrounds and hosted by Marshfield Chamber of Commerce.

This event is also known as the Webster County Fair Championship Rodeo.

