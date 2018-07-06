Michael Cohen Hires Clinton Lawyer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo; CNN

WASHINGTON -- (CNN)- Attorney Lanny Davis, who worked as a special counsel for then-President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, has joined Michael Cohen's team.

A longtime confidant to President Donald Trump, Cohen served as his personal attorney but has faced intensifying pressure following an FBI raid of his property in April. Federal prosecutors later confirmed Cohen had been under investigation for several months.

Davis said in a statement Thursday: "Like most of America, I have been following the matter regarding Michael Cohen with great interest. As an attorney, I have talked to Michael many times in the last two weeks. Then I read his words published on July 2, and I recognized his sincerity. Michael Cohen deserves to tell his side of the story - subject, of course, to the advice of counsel."

Last July, Davis penned a column for The Hill, where he argued Trump and the White House are "making a mistake" by attacking the motives of special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors.

Cohen made a similar point in an ABC News interview earlier this week, saying he didn't "like the term witch hunt."

"As an American, I repudiate Russia's or any other foreign government's attempt to interfere or meddle in our democratic process, and I would call on all Americans to do the same," Cohen told ABC News.

On Thursday, CNN reported that Cohen recently told friends he doesn't think Trump would pardon him.

"I brought up the pardon, and he said, 'I don't think so. I just don't think so,' " Cohen's friend told CNN. "He's certain in his mind that he has been dismissed."



CNN's Eli Watkins and MJ Lee contributed to this report.