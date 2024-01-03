BRANSON, Mo. — A Mexican citizen in Branson, who has been deported 5 other times, pled guilty in court today a 6th time after illegally reentering the United States.

According to the Department of Justice, Oscar Ignacio Lopez-Ortega, 40, is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

In March 2022, Lopez-Ortega fled from Branson Police when they tried to apprehend him at a local hotel. When police arrived at the hotel, Lopez-Ortega jumped from a third-story balcony and fled into the woods. Police were unable to track him.

On Nov. 26, 2022, officers assisted a Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division worker involving Lopez-Otega’s wife and children at another hotel. Police found Lopez-Ortega hiding under the bed.

Lopez-Ortega has been deported five times. His previous violation occurred in Brownsville, Texas in 2021.