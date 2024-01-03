Stargazers will be in luck early Thursday morning. The Quadrantid Meteor Shower will peak in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 4, 2023.

This will be the only meteor shower for over three months.

The Quadrantid Meteor Shower is one of the most powerful, although quickest, meteor showers of the year. The peak will be a little after dawn, so the best time to look for shooting stars will be around 4 a.m.

How to View:

Bundle-up and head outside, away from light debris around 4 a.m.

Put your back to the moon and look to the northeast.

Typically 25 shooting stars are visible.

List of Meteor Showers in 2024 according to the American Meteor Society: