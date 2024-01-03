Stargazers will be in luck early Thursday morning. The Quadrantid Meteor Shower will peak in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 4, 2023.
This will be the only meteor shower for over three months.
The Quadrantid Meteor Shower is one of the most powerful, although quickest, meteor showers of the year. The peak will be a little after dawn, so the best time to look for shooting stars will be around 4 a.m.
How to View:
- Bundle-up and head outside, away from light debris around 4 a.m.
- Put your back to the moon and look to the northeast.
- Typically 25 shooting stars are visible.
List of Meteor Showers in 2024 according to the American Meteor Society:
- Quadrantids: January 3-4
- Lyrids: April 21-22
- Eta Aquariids: May 4-5
- Southern delta Aquariids: July 30-31
- Alpha Capricornids: July 30-31
- Perseids: August 12-13
- Draconids: October 7-8
- Orionids: October 21-22
- Southern Taurids: November 5-6
- Northern Taurids: November 11-12
- Leonids: November 17-18
- Geminids: December 13-14
- Ursids: December 21-22