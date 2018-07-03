Mercy Teaching and Offering Massages for Premature Babies Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Mercy Hospital in Springfield is offering massage services and lessons to parents of premature babies and infants.

Mercy says the touch sensation for premature babies is often not pleasant no matter how loving the intention.

Something as common as a diaper change can even cause pain.

Kesia Danner-Bowman, a certified Neonatal Touch and Massage Therapist at Mercy explains that the skin is the largest organ in the body and proper massage technique can even help your baby deal with some health problems.

“I wish I had known this when mine were little, colicky babies. Babies that are having gastrointestinal issues, there is abdominal massage that you can do to help gastric motility," Danner-Bowman says.

Any pre-term baby can receive an infant massage from a therapist or trained parent.