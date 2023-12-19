SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy is introducing a new chatbot to help patients receive 24/7 assistance.

According to a press release from Mercy, “Toni” acts as a virtual assistant to help with scheduling appointments and refilling prescriptions.

“While consumers encounter chatbots in many industries, they’re relatively new to health care,” said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO in the press release. “These tech advancements save patients time. Toni is part of Mercy’s commitment to using technology to make the health care experience better, more convenient and most importantly, private and secure.”

In the last 30 days, “Toni” has interacted with more than 14-thousand patients and answered over 42-thousand questions.