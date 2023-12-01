KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A memorial is growing for a 5-year-old boy who died after falling from a building in downtown Kansas City.

As the police investigation continues, neighbors of Grayson O’Connor have planned a memorial service Saturday near where he died.

“You didn’t deserve this or how you were treated your short life. The system failed you so bad. Rest in peace, little one,” said one woman, reading a letter she wrote for the boy.

A Spider-Man mask, toy trucks, dinosaurs and the nutcracker: They’re things 5-year-olds generally enjoy. But those simple joys of life have been ripped away from Grayson O’Connor. Now they sit at a memorial near 10th Street and Grand Boulevard.

“It’s pitiful. There’s no reason for it. I just hope the system doesn’t fail anymore kids. It happens too much, too much,” said Brandy Kinkelo who is mourning the 5-year-old.

The circumstances surrounding O’Connor death still leave a lot of questions. How and why did he fall to his death? Could something or someone have prevented this?

While they wait for answers, neighbors, strangers and the Kansas City community are honoring the little boy.

A group of women FOX4 spoke to Friday didn’t know O’Connor, but they still mourn regardless. Some are mothers who have 5-year-olds themselves and could never imagine the pain.

“If we would have known before we would have cared. We all are very protective over each other’s kids and everything,” one woman who stopped by the memorial said.

For now, KCPD’s investigation is ongoing. Two days ago, police named O’Connor’s mother as a “subject of interest” but did not give any other details as to why.

Neighbors have organized a memorial service and balloon release for O’Connor. It’s Saturday at 2 p.m. right at 10th and Grand. Anyone who wishes to join is welcome.

“Those you made an impact in their lives while you were here for a short time will never forget you and will not stop until you have justice. Rest in peace,” Kinkelo read.