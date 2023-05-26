We kick off the holiday weekend on all the right notes: Warm, sunny, calm and not humid. Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday due to a recent weak cold front, but this actually plays in our favor this weekend. Friday will have temperatures in the upper 70s with humidity also dropping to the dry category along with sunny skies.

Tonight will be one to enjoy with temperatures getting a little chilly in the upper 40s to low 50s. After a chilly start Saturday morning, temperatures will climb back to around 80 degrees for the afternoon. We are still looking at sun-filled skies Saturday with light east winds. Boaters, campers, grillers and pool goers will need to keep the sun in mind and not forget the sunscreen or sunglasses/hat this weekend.

Light winds begin to shift to be from the southeast on Sunday helping us add a degree or two to our high temperature in the afternoon. Still looking at mostly sunny skies Sunday. Memorial Day itself will be a little warmer in the low to mid-80s. A few clouds are possible in the day, but generally mostly sunny.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week there are a couple of very slim rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Any one of those days could see a stray shower or thunderstorm with most spots remaining dry going into the first days of June.

COMPUTER MODEL OUTPUT Drought Monitor

Paired with the dryness looks to be a warm-up with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday-Thursday. Some model data suggests 90 degrees may be possible next week and some spots will get close, but likely not getting that hot just yet.