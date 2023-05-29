Hopefully you had a great weekend with incredibly nice weather. This Memorial Day will be a little warmer than the weekend in the low 80s with some humidity making its way back into the Ozarks. Winds today will be light from the south at 5 to 10 mph with skies becoming partly cloudy.

There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to impact southeast Kansas and far western Missouri, but the chance today is low that we see any rain in the Ozarks. This evening will be nice with temperatures hanging onto 70s through 9pm. Tuesday morning will be in the low 60s.

This week will boast a chance for widely scattered rain leading up to next weekend along with temperatures gradually increasing through the week. Tuesday will see highs in the low to mid 80s with a chance for some showers and storms. The pattern looks similar Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

With widely scattered rain and storms through this week, some will see rain and others will see no rain at all. It is more likely to stay dry than to get rain this week. Rain chances appear to stick around for next weekend and may turn out to be more promising for Saturday nd Sunday. Regardless, temperatures will continue to be warm into the weekend in the mid 80s with muggy conditions.