Meeting to Hear Proposals for New Springfield Greenhouse Project Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield city officials want to hear proposals to use heat from the landfill to power a greenhouse.

Earlier this summer, we told you the city was looking for proposals about the Greenhouse and Agriculture Park.

This is how it would work, as the trash decomposes it creates methane gas. which is captured by two engine generators. creating electricity that powers homes.



But this energy generation also creates a lot of heat, that now just goes up into the atmosphere.



This project is about putting that heat to good use.

Anyone interested in submitting a proposal is required to attend a meeting Friday morning, at the Environmental Resources Center on E. Central Street, from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.. all proposals must be submitted by November 30th.

