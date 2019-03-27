MedDay - March 27, 2019 Video

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) - A new study finds no link between smoking and an increased risk of dementia. The research from the University of Kentucky refutes previous studies that have found a connection. Researchers stress that smoking is still associated with many other health risks.

How well millennials adjust to college may depend on the support they get from their parents. A study from the University of Missouri finds millennials who perceive their parents as supportive of their psychological needs, including the need for autonomy, are less likely to worry, compared to those who perceive their parents to be over-involved and controlling. Researchers say millennial college students are experiencing poorer psychological health than any other previous generation.

And new research finds trained musicians are better at paying attention than non-musicians. The study from the University of Chile found musical training improved the ability to focus and tune out distractions. And the more training a musician has, the better the control.

