MedDay - March 26, 2019 Video

Today's Top Medical Stories for March 26, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) - Women working two or more night shifts have a greater risk of miscarriage the following week. Danish researchers found the risk goes up by about a third. They say it increases even more if women work consecutive night shifts or more than two of the shifts in a week.

A new automated drug delivery system could combat the problem of low blood sugar after weight-loss surgery. It can read when glucose levels are dropping and deliver a hormone to prevent low blood sugar.

And patients using medical marijuana to help treat various diseases and conditions prefer different types of the drug. A new study finds cancer patients are more likely to choose forms with higher levels of THC….and prefer taking oil droplets under the tongue versus vaping. Non-cancer patients- including those with epilepsy or multiple sclerosis - are more likely to pick medical marijuana with higher levels of cannabidiol or CBD. The research also shows all patients use a more potent form over time.

Those are some of the day's top health stories.

Marc Liverman, CBS News, New York.

