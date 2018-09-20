McCaskill Says Trump Supports One of Her Political Efforts Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- It was at a small diner in Lebanon Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill addressed a crowd of voters (most of them Democrats) living in a county the Senator says she's sure she won't win. But McCaskill says there is one Republican who supports her recent efforts in Washington: President Donald Trump.

“This week I had a bill on the floor that would help people get their prescription drugs for less money,” McCaskill explains. “It would remove a contract requirement from pharmacists that kept them from telling people, 'Hey, you can get these drugs cheaper if you don't use your insurance.' Two hours before the vote, my staff ran in the room and said ‘President Trump tweeted in favor of your gag clause bill’.”

Sure enough, a tweet posted by President Trump confirms he supports the legislation McCaskill is claiming.

"I'm not sure the president knew it was my bill but nonetheless he tweeted in support of it and it passed 98-2," she laughs.

However, the Democratic Senator knows, that praise won't be voiced on Friday, when Trump returns to Missouri likely to support Missouri's Attorney General, and McCaskill's opposition in this current election cycle, Josh Hawley.

It was, after all, just a year ago when the President took shots at McCaskill during an appearance at Springfield business Loren Cook... And that wasn't even an election year.

" You never know what to expect. I'm just going to keep my head down and keep trying to go everywhere in this state. Talk to Missourians about the value of compromise," she says.

We asked McCaskill why she thinks the president would support her legislative efforts but not her role in the Senate.

" He wants people that will do what he wants them to do all the time. He doesn't want anyone that would be independent. It's not surprising that he would support Josh Hawley,” she says.