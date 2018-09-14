Mayors Band Together to Help 5-Year-Old Meet Her Goal
BRANSON, Mo. -- Mayors from across the state are banding together to help a five-year-old girl meet her goal.
Taylor Duncan wants to have ice cream with every mayor in Missouri.
Lucky for her, dozens of mayors will be at a meeting in Branson on Monday for a conference.
Little Taylor has accepted the mayors' invitation to have ice cream with them.
She says she wants to meet this goal, in order to learn as much as she can about her home state.
