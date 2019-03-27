Mayor Pro Tem Jan Fisk Responding to a Conflict of Interest Complaint Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. After her husband's limousine business providing city bus contracts, mayor pro tem Jan Fisk is responding to a conflict of interest complaint.

Monday night at the city council meeting, members announced Fisk's agreement to an independent investigation.

Fisk said the city charter includes a line about potential ethics violations, but it was written nearly 70 years ago and needs to be reviewed.

Fisk was worried about this problem when she joined the city council in 2012.

At that time, the city manager and attorney both said it wasn't a violation after speaking to the Missouri ethics commission.

When the complaint was filed last fall, Fisk Limousines ceased any future contracts with the city.

"They said that there's no conflict of interest, and so I could proceed going forward," explained Fisk, "because I said you know, I don't have to do it. It's something that if there's any sort of question, I don't want to do it. But they verified there's no conflict and can continue."

However, the woman who filed the complaint against Fisk said this has caused damage to the city council's image.

"In my opinion, I think she should resign," said Linda Simkin, the woman who filed the complaint against Fisk, "regardless of how the facts play out, the appearance of impropriety is out there, and that affects the public's perception."

Fisk also said some of the allegations are incorrect but will follow any decision council makes.

She also hopes the investigation will make it easier for future candidates to apply for the city council.